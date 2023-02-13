Home & LivingNetflixReese Witherspoon Tyler Perry

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Your Place Or Mine'

A J.Lo thriller and two Tyler Perry films are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Your Place or Mine” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new romantic comedy stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as best friends who swap their New York City and Los Angeles homes for one life-changing week. The film premiered on Feb. 10 and received negative to average reviews from critics.

The second-most popular movie on the platform right now is “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” A sequel to 2015’s “Minions,” the animated children’s film was released in 2022 and is the fifth installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise.

"Your Place or Mine" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Your Place or Mine" on Netflix.

Another family-friendly movie rounds out the top three. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is a musical comedy adaptation of the popular children’s book by Bernard Waber. After the film premiered in theaters in October 2022, it joined Netflix on Feb. 4.

Looking further down the list, two Tyler Perry movies also made the ranking ― 2007’s “Daddy’s Little Girls” and 2009’s “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” There’s also “Enough,” a 2002 thriller starring Jennifer Lopez as an abused wife fighting to survive.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Daddy’s Little Girls”

9. “Bill Russell: Legend” (Netflix)

8. “Bad Boys II”

7. “Enough”

6. “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

5. “I Can Do Bad All by Myself”

4. “You People” (Netflix)

3. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

1. “Your Place or Mine” (Netflix)

