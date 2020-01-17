POLITICS

Court Tosses Landmark Youth Climate Change Lawsuit

The lawsuit from 21 children and young adults argued that the federal government has failed to act to address global climate change.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a landmark climate lawsuit brought against the federal government by 21 children and young adults from around the country due to lack of legal standing.

“The panel reluctantly concluded that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large,” the court wrote

The complaint, filed by the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust, asserted that the federal government is violating the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to life, liberty and property by promoting fossil fuel production and failing to take action on climate change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Environment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Climate Change U.S. Court Of Appeals
CONVERSATIONS