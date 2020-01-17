The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a landmark climate lawsuit brought against the federal government by 21 children and young adults from around the country due to lack of legal standing.

“The panel reluctantly concluded that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large,” the court wrote.

The complaint, filed by the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust, asserted that the federal government is violating the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to life, liberty and property by promoting fossil fuel production and failing to take action on climate change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.