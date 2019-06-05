YouTube Says It Won't Take Action After Vox Journalist Reported Homophobic Harassment

YouTube on Tuesday declined to take action against a popular right-wing commentator who has been accused of a years-long campaign of homophobic and racist harassment against a Vox Media reporter.

Carlos Maza wrote a series of widely shared tweets last month about Steven Crowder, a conservative YouTuber with nearly 4 million subscribers who has published many videos mocking Maza and his Vox show, “Strikethrough.” In the videos, Crowder regularly refers to Maza with derogatory language. Maza said he wasn’t angry with Crowder himself but rather YouTube’s refusal to flex its regulatory muscles.

The social media giant responded Tuesday, saying it had conducted a thorough investigation but found Crowder’s videos did not violate YouTube policies and would remain online.

“Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies,” YouTube wrote on Twitter. “As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone ― from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts ― to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site.”

(1/4) Thanks again for taking the time to share all of this information with us. We take allegations of harassment very seriously–we know this is important and impacts a lot of people. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

(4/4) Even if a video remains on our site, it doesn’t mean we endorse/support that viewpoint.



There are other aspects of the channel that we’re still evaluating– we’ll be in touch with any further updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

YouTube has hate speech and public harassment and cyberbullying policies that state “content or behavior intended to maliciously harass, threaten or bully others is not allowed” on the platform.

Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video "debunking" Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity. Here's a sample: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Maza replied to the decision on Twitter later Tuesday, saying he simply didn’t “know what to say.” He also noted that he had received a wave of hateful messages from Crowder’s followers since first posting on Twitter, noting that even if the channels had been taken down he’d likely still be subjected to such treatment.

“It’s going to get so much worse now,” Maza wrote. ”[YouTube] has publicly stated that racist and homophobic abuse don’t violate their anti-bullying policies. Crowder and his allies are going to be emboldened.”

He added: “I genuinely can’t imagine what LGBT employees at YouTube are doing right now.”

Several members of the media pointed to the social media network’s public-facing brands and social accounts after the decision, noting that YouTube has widely shared an image of its logo in rainbow colors in celebration of Pride Month.

Note that the far-less-followed @TeamYouTube responded to @gaywonk to tell him to shove off, whereas the main @YouTube account is sending out rainbow-colored replies to LGBT content creators who aren’t asking the company about repeated anti-LGBT harassment. pic.twitter.com/4NaHbuJt0R — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 5, 2019

Vox, Maza’s employer, said in a statement Tuesday that YouTube “appears to be broken in some ways that we can’t tolerate.”

“By refusing to take a stand on hate speech, they allow the worst of their communities to hide behind cries of ‘free speech’ and ‘fake news’ all while increasingly targeting people with the most offensive and odious harassment,” Melissa Bell, Vox Media’s publisher, wrote. “Youube must do better and enforce their own policies and remove creators who promote hate.”

Maza issued his own call to action to prominent LGBTQ creators on the platform in the wake of YouTube’s decision.

“You have an incredible opportunity to raise hell for a company that’s been exploiting you for a while now,” he wrote. “It’s fucking Pride month. Use our power. Other queer creators are counting on you.”

