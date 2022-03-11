YouTube has pulled former President Donald Trump’s appearance on the podcast “Full Send” from the platform for violating its misinformation policy.

Trump’s interview with YouTube pranksters the Nelk Boys, released Wednesday, contained “content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election,” according to a takedown notice from the service, which the podcast shared Thursday.

YouTube has removed the Trump episode… pic.twitter.com/2FftbXY7g9 — Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast) March 11, 2022

The YouTube link to the video now leads to a message saying it “has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” The video platform did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.

In the interview, Trump responded to a question about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a rant about windmills. He also praised controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who has come under fire in recent months for sharing COVID-19 misinformation on his hugely popular Spotify show, and clarified that Russia had previously declared war on the country of Georgia, not the U.S. state.

Trump was banned from YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in January 2021 after his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Following the removal of the episode, Trump likened the move to censorship in Russia and slammed “Big Tech lunatics.”

President Donald J. Trump:



“Whatever happened to free speech in our Country? Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it. In the 24 hours… pic.twitter.com/fZUQYfaCg6 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 11, 2022