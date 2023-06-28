YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Denies Allegations She 'Groomed' Fans After HuffPost Investigation

Colleen Ballinger sings in a YouTube video denying grooming allegations. YouTube screenshot

“Hi, everyone. I’ve been wanting to come online and talk to you about a few things even though my team has strongly advised me not to say what I want to say, I recently realized that they never said I couldn’t sing what I wanna say,” she says in the video.

In the song, she goes on to say that she used to message her fans — but not in a “creepy way” and more in a “weird aunt way.”

“I’m not a groomer, I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans and I’m not a predator even though a lot of y’all think so,” she sings.

She also said that her YouTube character Miranda Sings is “PG-13” and she doesn’t feel responsible for deciding what is appropriate for kids to watch on YouTube.

The song lacks any kind of apology to fans, except when she sings, “I know you want me to say that I was 100% in the wrong, well, I’m sorry, I’m not gonna take that route.”

Adam McIntyre, a former fan of Ballinger’s who spoke to HuffPost and accused Ballinger of grooming him, said in a YouTube video that she “refused to apologize” to him.