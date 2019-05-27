“Cliff Wife” has dominated the social conversation on Memorial Day weekend and if you found yourself scratching your head, then strap in. Let’s take a tumble into the recesses of the internet together.

On Thursday, YouTuber Shonduras aka Shaun McBride shared a vlog about his wife slipping as they walked a Hawaii trail while on vacation. Despite falling and getting scraped up quite a bit, she was ultimately fine and able to continue walking with her family shortly thereafter.

McBride’s video referred to the experience as a “near-death” moment that was “traumatic” for their family.

“This really was a life changing experience that has changed our perspective on life, family, and each other,” he wrote in the caption for the video.

However, some social media users were skeptical about how McBride was able to document the ordeal.

sorry to say this but i’m a cliff wife truther.... why was there a camera to record her falling off the cliff — g a b y (@gabydvj) May 26, 2019

Nothing about the video is meant to inspire humor, but the internet is a dark place and, whenever wives are involved, it likes to crack all the jokes. As such, McBride’s wife quickly became “Cliff Wife” and people had a lot to say about the whole thing:

So we beat on, wives against the cliff, borne back ceaselessly into the ground — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) May 26, 2019

Imagine if it had been Borat’s wife who fell off the cliff. I wonder what he would have said as she fell — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 25, 2019

the cliff wife is my favorite decemberists album — Emily Hughes 🦔🦙✨ (@emilyhughes) May 25, 2019

Moby (watching some other guy’s wife fall down a cliff): oh no, my wife! — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 26, 2019

It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth



I watched my wife fall off a cliff — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) May 26, 2019

Staring - GLARING - at a picture of a cliff. I’ve never been angrier. How dare a cliff try to harm a Wife? — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 26, 2019

please my wife she fell of a cliff pic.twitter.com/qMCNEtSrPr — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 26, 2019

i watched my wife fall off a cliff...

you’re whole world can change in a matter of seconds. mine almost did. a good reminder to be grateful for every moment of it. the good and the bad. the happy and the sad. because you’re here. pic.twitter.com/BEO8OhXZAx — Snolly (@snollygoster123) May 25, 2019

please. my wife. she fell off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/bAhfIG7q1d — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 26, 2019

I came home early one night and watched Cliff fall off of my wife.



Folks... — snark hoppus. (@markhoppus) May 26, 2019