Youn Yuh-jung Hilariously Calls Brits 'Very Snobbish People' In BAFTA Speech

“Minari” star Youn Yuh-jung is still vying for Oscars glory, but she just won the awards season with her blunt-in-the-best way acceptance speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards.

After making history at the SAG Awards for her performance as the lovable, foul-mouthed grandmother in Lee Isaac Chung’s feature film, the veteran Korean actor picked up another major accolade over the weekend.

Cementing her standing as the front-runner for the Academy Awards later this month, Youn was crowned Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs, where she accepted the award virtually from presenter David Oyelowo.

The visibly shocked star, whose career spans five decades in her home country, started her speech by sweetly introducing herself to the crowd.

“Hello, Britain! I am Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn,” she said, as her fellow nominees Ashley Madekwe, Dominique Fishback, Maria Bakalova, Kosar Ali and Niamh Algar watched.

“I was very honored to be nominated,” Youn continued, before immediately amending the statement to reflect her victory. “I’m the winner now!”