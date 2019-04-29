Thrills Or Sheer Terror? World's Tallest, Longest, Fastest Dive Coaster Is Here

Attention, thrill-seekers: Canada’s Wonderland just unveiled its newest roller coaster ― and it’s already breaking records.

The theme park’s operator said the Yukon Striker is the world’s fastest dive coaster at 80 mph, the longest at 3,625 feet and the tallest at 245 feet, including an underground section. In total, there are four inversions during the 3-minute, 25-second ride.

The Yukon Striker is also the only dive coaster in the world with a 360-degree loop. And, it’s floorless, as in, your feet dangle while you ride.

“At its summit, you’ll experience three seconds of complete exhilaration as you stare directly down 245 feet at 90 degrees into an underwater tunnel,” Norm Pirtovshek, general manager of Canada’s Wonderland, said in a news release.

The Yukon Striker opened over the weekend to winners of a charity contest. The park will open to the general public on Friday.