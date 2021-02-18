‘Life On Mars?’ NASA Celebrates With Yungblud’s Out-Of-This-World Bowie Cover

NASA’s successful landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday came with a bonus for music lovers: The space agency shared a fresh new take on David Bowie’s iconic song “Life on Mars?”
The cover was performed last month by British singer/songwriter Yungblud as part of the “Bowie Celebration” live-stream arranged by Mike Garson, Bowie’s longtime keyboardist.
NASA added images from viewers celebrating the successful mission:
“Ground control to major Tom, we are ready for landing,” the space agency tweeted.
The tune was fitting, at least in title: Perseverance’s core mission is to search for signs of life on the Red Planet.
Yungblud had fun with his out-of-this-world appearance:
“Someone needs to slap me so I’ll wake up,” he told the BBC.
For good measure, here’s Bowie’s iconic original: