‘Life On Mars?’ NASA Celebrates With Yungblud’s Out-Of-This-World Bowie Cover

NASA’s successful landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday came with a bonus for music lovers: The space agency shared a fresh new take on David Bowie’s iconic song “Life on Mars?”

The cover was performed last month by British singer/songwriter Yungblud as part of the “Bowie Celebration” live-stream arranged by Mike Garson, Bowie’s longtime keyboardist.

NASA added images from viewers celebrating the successful mission:

“Ground control to major Tom, we are ready for landing,” the space agency tweeted.

The tune was fitting, at least in title: Perseverance’s core mission is to search for signs of life on the Red Planet.

Yungblud had fun with his out-of-this-world appearance:

brb on mars pic.twitter.com/FysZymSmsy — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) February 18, 2021

“Someone needs to slap me so I’ll wake up,” he told the BBC.

For good measure, here’s Bowie’s iconic original: