Yvonne Orji Reflects On Last 'Insecure' Table Read Ahead Of Final Season

Yvonne Orji had her last table read for her character Molly on HBO’s critically acclaimed series “Insecure.”

The actor and comedian shared the emotions she felt while doing her last table read, describing the experience as sentimental, during an appearance Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“There might have been some thug tears shed,” she said.

She then joked that she and the show’s creator and star, Issa Rae, had set their sights on various props they hope to take with them when the show officially wraps.

Orji’s new book, “Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams,” is set to be released later this month. Her first comedy special, “Momma, I Made It!” premiered on HBO last year. On “Insecure,” Orji’s Molly is a career-focused lawyer who is best friends with Rae (whose character has the same name).

HBO announced in January ― much to the dismay of the show’s die-hard fans ― that “Insecure” would end after its upcoming fifth season.

“We going out with a bang y’all,” Orji tweeted at the time of the announcement. “Thanks for rocking with us!!”

Orji commemorated her last table read as Molly on Instagram by sharing a picture Thursday of the script for the final episode.

“The final episode Deng. This really is good-bye,” she wrote in the post’s caption, adding that she was going to miss the “Insecure” team.

Her post, unsurprisingly, garnered a lot of sad and crying-face emojis from fans grappling with the reality that the stories of Rae, Molly, Tiffany (Amanda Seales), Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) are coming to an end.