Zac Posen announced Friday that he would be shutting down his eponymous fashion line, which since its 2001 launch has gifted us with a profusion of iconic red carpet moments. Posen’s are the kind of gowns you just want to twirl in ― and you would if you were granted the honor of wearing one.

Take Claire Danes’ glow-in-the-dark 2016 Met Gala dress, or Sarah Jessica Parker’s extravagant, hot pink ball gown, which she wore in September looking like she’d walked straight out of Carrie Bradshaw’s closet.

In a statement Friday, Posen praised his team for their hard work over the past two decades and remarked on the “challenging” fashion industry.

“The management team ... worked extremely hard to navigate the increasingly challenging fashion and retail landscape,” the 39-year-old designer said. “We are disappointed that these efforts have not been successful and deeply saddened that the journey of nearly 20 years has come to an end. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future.”

It’s hard to imagine a red carpet season or Met Gala without a major Posen moment ― it’s the end of a well-dressed era. In honor of the designer’s legacy (so far), we’re taking a look back at some of his most show-stopping gowns.