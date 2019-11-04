Zac Posen announced Friday that he would be shutting down his eponymous fashion line, which since its 2001 launch has gifted us with a profusion of iconic red carpet moments. Posen’s are the kind of gowns you just want to twirl in ― and you would if you were granted the honor of wearing one.
Take Claire Danes’ glow-in-the-dark 2016 Met Gala dress, or Sarah Jessica Parker’s extravagant, hot pink ball gown, which she wore in September looking like she’d walked straight out of Carrie Bradshaw’s closet.
In a statement Friday, Posen praised his team for their hard work over the past two decades and remarked on the “challenging” fashion industry.
“The management team ... worked extremely hard to navigate the increasingly challenging fashion and retail landscape,” the 39-year-old designer said. “We are disappointed that these efforts have not been successful and deeply saddened that the journey of nearly 20 years has come to an end. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future.”
It’s hard to imagine a red carpet season or Met Gala without a major Posen moment ― it’s the end of a well-dressed era. In honor of the designer’s legacy (so far), we’re taking a look back at some of his most show-stopping gowns.
2011
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey at the 83rd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 27, 2011.
2012
Dario Cantatore via Getty Images
Coco Rocha at the ninth annual New Year's In April Spring Dinner Dance in New York on April 10, 2012.
2013
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Patina Miller at the 67th annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9, 2013.
2014
picture alliance via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2014.
2014
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Liu Wen at the Met Gala in New York on May 5, 2014.
2014
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Idina Menzel at the 68th annual Tony Awards in New York on June 8, 2014.
2015
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Naomi Campbell walks the runway as the Zac Posen Fall 2015 show in New York on Feb. 16, 2015.
2015
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
Viola Davis at the 87th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2015.
2015
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Christina Hendricks at the Black and Red Ball in celebration of the final seven episodes of "Mad Men" in Los Angeles on March 25, 2015.
2015
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heidi Klum at the Bambi Awards in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 12, 2015.
2016
TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
Claire Danes and Zac Posen at the Met Gala in New York on May 2, 2016.
2017
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Leslie Mann at the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2017.
2017
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Katie Holmes at the Met Gala in New York on May 1, 2017.
2018
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018.
2018
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Katharine McPhee at the Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018.
2018
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at their Windsor Castle wedding on Oct. 12, 2018.
2018
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Heidi Klum at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2018.
2018
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Iman at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 17th annual An Enduring Vision benefit in New York on Nov. 5, 2018.
2019
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Ashley Graham at the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 24, 2019.
2019
Kevin Tachman/MG19 via Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn at the Met Gala in New York on May 6, 2019.
2019
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Julia Garner at the Met Gala in New York on May 6, 2019.
2019
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala in New York on May 6, 2019.
2019
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
Aja Naomi King at a screening for "A Hidden Life" at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 19, 2019.
2019
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Elizabeth McGovern at the "Downton Abbey" premiere in London on Sept. 9, 2019.
2019
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Sandra Oh at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019.
2019
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker at the eighth annual New York City Ballet fall fashion gala in New York on Sept. 26, 2019.