Zac Stacy Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Alleged Beating Of Ex-Girlfriend

Stacy was visiting Evans and the baby at her home when he erupted in a jealous rage on Nov. 13, Evans told investigators. Home surveillance video captured the apparent attack. Oakland, Florida, police said officers arrived within two minutes of a domestic disturbance call, but Stacy had already fled.

Evans said in a restraining order that Stacy had been abusing her since she became pregnant with their child last year, the New York Post noted.

But Stacy told cops upon his return to Orlando that Evans goaded him into violence because she was upset he didn’t want to continue their romantic relationship.

“Girl is just bitter that I don’t want to be with her, and she’s just trying to destroy my whole reputation,” he said.

Stacy played for the St. Louis Rams in 2013 and 2014, and for the New York Jets in 2015.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.