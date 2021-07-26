Caeleb Dressel may be the poster boy for the U.S. men’s swim team, but Zach Apple was the man of the moment on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Apple anchored the 4X100 freestyle relay squad to victory with a blazing 46.69-second split. Only seven or so swimmers have gone that fast in the 4x100 relay, according to observers. The longstanding world record in the 100 free is 46.91 and that was accomplished with the now-banned supersuit.

The U.S. clocked 3:08.97, the third-fastest time in history, followed by Italy (3:10.11) and Australia (3:10.22).

The first three swimmers, Dressel, Blake Peroni and Bowe Becker, were no slouches with solid legs in the 47-second range. But Apple turbocharged the gold medal effort with a swim one viewer called “absolutely insane.”

As good as it was, Australia’s Kyle Chalmers churned a 46.44 to rally Australia to bronze.

The 100-meter freestyle event is gonna be something.

Watch Apple and the Americans speed to gold right here:

And here are some of the comments from swimming fans:

Honestly the best part of the 4x100 free relay wasn’t the race itself. It was Zach Apple’s reaction to the fact that his spilt was faster than Caeleb Dressel’s! 🤣 #TokyoOlympics #Swimming #TeamUSA — Christian Dingeldein (@christian_ding8) July 26, 2021

Thank you Zach Apple for providing the fastest time to put Team USA on the podium and Gold Medal. — red bradley (@ak30141785) July 26, 2021

Zach Apple with a 46.6 split on the anchor leg! One of only two swimmers in the final to split sub-47 seconds - alongside Australia's Kyle Chalmers at 46.44. https://t.co/FqDwc2alMS — Duncan MacLean (@DMacLeanWWLP) July 26, 2021

Zach Apple with a 46.69 100 split in the 4x100 is absolutely insane. Like genuinely something only 7 other people have done — Steve I (@StephenIovanna) July 26, 2021

Can I also comment on the fact that Zach Apple sounds like a name you would make up for an American Olympic athlete — Matthew Gagne (@Matthew_Gagne_) July 26, 2021

USA have clinched a thorough win and gold through a stormer of an anchor of 46.69 by Zach Apple following good work by Caeleb Dressel (47.26), Blake Pieroni (47.58) and Bowen Becker (47.44) to a fast 3:08.97 over the men's 4x100m Free in Tokyo. — Costas Goulas (@LsabreAvenger) July 26, 2021

Can we give Zach Apple credit for swimming the fastest leg and stop talking about Caleb Dressel, please? #Olympics — daiyami (@daiyami) July 26, 2021

By my count, Zach Apple clocked in only the seventh sub-47 split in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final at the #Olympics. Three of those times, OBVIOUSLY, happened in Beijing with the LZR Racers. #TeamUSA #Swimming https://t.co/xjlo9MENYi — Jeff D #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 (@JeffDLowe) July 26, 2021