Zach Braff Gets Tattoo Of Nick Cordero To Honor His Late Friend And Co-star

Cordero, who died of COVID-19 last month, co-starred with Braff in "Bullets Over Broadway."

Zach Braff is now carrying a constant reminder of Nick Cordero.

The former “Scrubs” actor, who co-starred with Cordero in the stage musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and remained close until his pal’s death from the coronavirus last month, got a tattoo of Cordero dancing on his arm.

The tattoo artist Dr. Woo showed off the work on Instagram Wednesday, and Braff posted it to his Instagram story.

The three-piece suit appears similar to a costume Cordero wore as the tap-dancing gangster Cheech in “Bullets Over Broadway,” which earned him a Tony nomination in a career that also included “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages.”

Nick Cordero performing in "Bullets Over Broadway" in April 2014.
Cordero, who is survived by his wife, former Radio City Rockette Amanda Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis, died July 5 after a monthslong hospitalization with COVID-19. He was 41.

“The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything,” Braff wrote on Instagram that day.

And now he has an extra memento to honor his buddy.

