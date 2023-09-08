Country Star Zach Bryan Arrested In Oklahoma, Admits He Was 'Out Of Line'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Chart-topping country singer Zach Bryan has been arrested on an obstruction of investigation charge in Oklahoma, TMZ first reported.

The singer, known for his hit song “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves, was later booked at Craig County Jail in Vinita, Oklahoma on Thursday evening.

Bryan, in a post to X (formerly Twitter), wrote that he had an “incident” with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, adding that “emotions” got the best of him and he was “out of line in the things” he said.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” wrote Bryan, who grew up less than an hour drive from Vinita in Oologah, Oklahoma.

“They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Just under an hour after the message, Bryan wrote: “STILL FUCKN HIGHWAYING ACROSS THE COUNTRY OL SONS LETS GOOOO.”

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

Bryan, who was recently credited for “reviving country music” in a Rolling Stone story, wrote on Instagram that he was “on the road” on Thursday as he suggested that he was going to see the Philadelphia Eagles – his favorite NFL team – play the New England Patriots at Foxboro on Sunday.

He later shared that his dog Jack Daniels, who is pictured in the car with him, is “perfect” following the arrest and was riding shotgun in his vehicle.

The arrest comes just days after his song “I Remember Everything” and his recently-released self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 charts, respectively.

An artist’s debut at the top of both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts is a music rarity as only four other acts – Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS and Future – have achieved the feat, according to Billboard.

