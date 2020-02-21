A Brigham Young University pole vaulter took great pains to create a TikTok video ― literally.

Zach McWhorter has leaped into viral fame thanks to a scrotum-bashing video he posted Monday on the social media platform. As of Friday afternoon, the video had received 3.7 million likes and more than 206,000 shares.

The wince-inducing video, which his father filmed last September during what looks like a practice, shows McWhorter successfully completing a leap only to have the pole hit him right in the testicles, according to Salt Lake City TV station KUTV.

Yeah, we know: Vids or it didn’t happen, but don’t say we didn’t warn you.

McWhorter recalled the incident to KUTV, seemingly remembering his leap into digital destiny like it was yesterday.

“I had a great jump. It felt so good. It was the best jump of the day,” the Utah college student told the station.

But as he sprung over the bar, the pole recoiled and “just got me in the sweet spot,” as he colorfully put it. The ball-bashing was caught on camera, but not what happened after McWhorter landed and assessed the damage.

“I could see right into my scrotum,” McWhorter told BuzzFeed.

He started screaming to his father, who also happens to be his coach and was the one filming the video at the time.

And that’s where the story gets really nutty: McWhorter’s dad just happens to be a urologist ― and a specialist in male genitalia. He took his son back to the office and sewed up the sack with 18 stitches.

“Yeah, never been closer with my father until that day,” the student-athlete told KUTV.

But it remains to be seen if the hands-on work was a complete success.

“Fortunately, as far as I know, there is nothing wrong with my testicles ― just a scar,” McWhorter told BuzzFeed. “One day, we’ll find out if they function or not.”