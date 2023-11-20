LOADING ERROR LOADING

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson jogged backward and fell on his butt while taking the field Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. (Watch the video below.)

The pratfall was emblematic of a Jets season that has collapsed under the former No. 2 draft pick’s leadership.

Advertisement

Wilson’s tumble, we repeat, was not during a play. He was simply backpedaling to lead his miserable offense back into the game during the second quarter when he tripped over his own feet.

“Oh dear,” announcer Jim Nantz said in watching the slow-motion replay.

Ohh Zach... Don't do this to yourself! #NYJvsBUF pic.twitter.com/z3Rp66SXQ3 — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 19, 2023

Wilson’s teammates laughed from the sideline and Wilson tried to make light of the moment as well, CBS’s Tracy Wolfson reported (per the New York Post).

But there was nothing funny about Wilson’s performance if you’re a Jets fan. He threw an interception on that drive and was yanked in the third quarter for sub quarterback Tim Boyle. The Jets lost, 32-6, sinking their record to 4-6 and dimming their playoff hopes.

Advertisement

Rasul Douglas picks off Zach Wilson👏🏽



Packers draft pick moving up 😎 pic.twitter.com/WD27n2lEMs — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) November 19, 2023

Wilson is 30th out of 31 eligible quarterbacks in Quarterback Rating and the Jets offense is near the bottom in the league.