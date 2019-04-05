“Shazam!” just opened this week and it’s already garnering great reviews from critics and fans alike. On Thursday night, the film’s star Zachary Levi told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that he thinks the superhero’s story will resonate with everyone.

Shazam is an unusual superhero because he’s a 14-year-old boy who becomes an adult with magical powers whenever he utters the word “Shazam!” Levi described the film as “Big” meets Superman.

Colbert confessed that he read Shazam comic books when he was a child and sometimes uttered the word “Shazam,” hoping for a transformation.

It’s for the “kid in all of us,” Levi told Colbert. “When you’re a little kid, at some point in your life you really truly believe ... you can be a superhero.”

Levi also showed off the action figure based on his character:

Levi is best known for playing the title role in the hit comedy “Chuck.” He’s also acted on Broadway, provided the voice for Flynn Rider in the animated film “Tangled,” co-starred as Benjamin in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and played Fandral the Dashing in two “Thor” movies.