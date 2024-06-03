Actor Zachary Quinto Told By Restaurant To ‘Take Your Bad Vibes Elsewhere’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Star Trek” Spock actor Zachary Quinto will have to live long and prosper without a certain Toronto restaurant that says he is no longer welcome.

Manita, which serves “Mediterranean-esque” fare, accused him on Sunday of berating staff, driving the host to tears, and freaking out other customers during brunch.

Advertisement

“Zachary Quinto - an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” Manita’s Instagram Story began. “Yelled at staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for.”

The message continued, “Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.”

The note concluded, “Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them.”

Manita handed Quinto his lunch in this takedown. Instagram stories

Quinto, who played Commander Spock in a series of “Star Trek” movies between 2009 to 2016, did in fact go where man has gone before.

Advertisement

Zachary Quinto appeared to be celebrating his birthday around the time he was accused of boorish behavior at a Toronto restaurant. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Quinto appeared to spend the weekend celebrating his 47th birthday, which fell on Sunday. His Instagram stories included images of his visit to an amusement park and a photo of him looking adoringly at a dessert with a candle in it at a restaurant.

The potential PR dent comes at a sensitive time. Quinto stars as a neurologist in a new NBC medical drama called “Brilliant Minds,” which is set to premiere in the fall.

A Quinto rep did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Zachary Quinto as Commander Spock in the 2013 movie, "Star Trek: Into Darkness." CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images