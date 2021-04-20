Baseball-Chasing Legend Suffers Epic Fall In Home Run Ball Pursuit

Zack Hample didn’t have a ball during Monday’s Giants-Phillies game ― at least on this play.

Hample, the YouTuber who claims to have snagged more than 11,000 baseballs at dozens of MLB stadiums, was caught on video chasing after a two-run home run by the Giants’ Brandon Belt.

He ran down the stairs of Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park and slipped like a clown on a banana peel before he could pick up the ball. He reached behind him to grab the souvenir from his fallen position, but another guy appeared to clamp onto it first.

Zack Hample just completely eating it from a row back. & then crawling to a baseball he doesn’t get. I’ve been laughing for 10 minutes lmao pic.twitter.com/qUvh3c7IhG — Shelfy (@RealShelfy) April 20, 2021

It’s even funnier set to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme:

There’s a guy that makes a living off of taking home run balls from people...? Hample? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/AxPHS1Ouhv — Zach - B L M 🖤 Sox ⚾️ UMass 🏒 NC Dinos 🗡 (@zoidbergererer) April 20, 2021

Hample said he was fine, but conceded his ball-hawking skills betrayed him.

He promised he would rebound quickly.

To all my friends who've been texting/DM-ing to ask if I'm okay, thank you! I'm fine. And to all the haters, I'll be back at it tomorrow at a different stadium. 😘 — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) April 20, 2021