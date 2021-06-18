Zack Snyder Settles 'Batman Can't Go Down On Catwoman' Debate With NSFW Tweet

“Justice League” director Zack Snyder weighed in on the question that has obsessed fans of the DC Universe this week.

Namely, would Batman perform oral sex on Catwoman?

Snyder, the director of multiple DC movies, responded with an illustration of the Caped Crusader doing what appears to be exactly that on Thursday.

“Canon,” he captioned this image:

The Defender of Gotham’s sex life came under the spotlight on Monday after “Harley Quinn” co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety that “a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman” didn’t make the third season of the DC Entertainment-HBO Max adult animated series because of orders from up high.

“DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’” Halpern recalled. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Fans loved Snyder’s one-word response, which appeared to settle the debate once and for all:

Hahahahah. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 18, 2021

This one’s for the all the heroes out there! — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 18, 2021

Zack you legend, you maniac, you absolute masterclass. pic.twitter.com/sHWmTSMErf — Bennett (Let's #RestoreTheSnyderVerse) (@TheSifuAbides) June 18, 2021

Batman is a Canon Linguist https://t.co/X8p4t06kJQ — Kno (@Kno) June 18, 2021