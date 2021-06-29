We’ve got a new Gerber baby on the scene. On Monday, the baby food brand announced the winner of its 11th annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest: a 4-month-old named Zane Kahin from Winter Park, Florida.

A panel of judges selected Zane out of more than 90,000 entrants to be the 2021 Gerber “spokesbaby.” Zane will appear on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns for the next year, and his family will receive a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year, and $1,000 in Gerber baby clothes.

Advertisement

Courtesy of Gerber/Kahin Family Zane's winning photo from the 11th annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest.

“Zane is our little comedian ― he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing,” Zane’s mom, Erin Kahin, said in a press release . “On February 3, 2021, our shining light Zane came into our lives – beating all odds.”

Kahin shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 27, and that doctors weren’t sure how her treatments ― chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy ― might affect her ability to have children. Now, nearly five years cancer-free, she has her answer.

Courtesy of Gerber/Kahin Family Gerber created a new honorary title for this year's contest winner: chief growing officer.

Courtesy of Gerber/Kahin Family Zane loves to spend time with the family dogs, Rexy and Liv, and "laugh the day away in his bouncer," according to a profile on Gerber's website.

Courtesy of Gerber/Kahin Family Zane and his family learned that he'd won the contest live on "Today."

“After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy,” Kahin said. “Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor.”

As Gerber’s first-ever “chief growing officer,” Zane will guest-star as CEO for a day, give “advice” to the executive team about “what babies need for the future,” and serve as the “chief taste tester” to try out and review new products, according to the release.

Advertisement