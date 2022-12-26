Shopping
The Zappos After-Christmas Shoe Sale Is Not To Be Missed

The shoe retailer’s Boxing Day event is one of its best sales of the year.

Top row: Puma Roma sneaker, Ugg platform slides; bottom row: Merrell Nova slippers, Sam Edelman Mayla boots, Adidas Superstar W sneaker
Zappos
Top row: Puma Roma sneaker, Ugg platform slides; bottom row: Merrell Nova slippers, Sam Edelman Mayla boots, Adidas Superstar W sneaker

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For many retailers, the times to pull out all of the stops are highly promoted mainstream sale holidays like Memorial Day, Prime Day or Cyber Monday — but some e-commerce destinations prefer to roll out the best deals when no one is looking. Such is the case with online shoe emporium Zappos, which launched its after-Christmas winter clearance event today — and it’s laden with a host of actually-good deals that we think warrant a click or two.

Shop winter clearance at Zappos

Now through January 2 at 9 a.m. PST, the retailer will feature select apparel and footwear for up to 70% off. (You can also look out for a subsequent winter sale from Jan. 2 through Jan. 23 featuring deeper discounts on winter products such as coats, boots and winter accessories.)

At the moment, you’ll find customer-approved brands like Puma, UGG, Sam Edelman and Merrell in the mix. Scroll on to see some of our favorite footwear from the sale.

Zappos
Steve Madden Fella boot
If you’ve somehow made it to the brink of 2023 without a lug-soled boot in your wardrobe, we kindly suggest you hop on the bandwagon. While chunky footwear options abound, we’re partial to Steve Madden’s mahogany brown take on the trend. A boosted sole and flared block heel are offset by a narrow square toe and a leather upper for a look that’s elegant and totally modern.
$45 at Zappos (originally $150)
Zappos
Clarks Shacre boot
Boasting a very similar silhouette to Clarks’ iconic Wallabee chukka boot, the brand’s Shacre shoe has moccasin-style stitching on the upper, lace-up closure, and bouncy crepe outsole. It’s available in either suede or leather, depending on the colorway you choose.
$53.90 at Zappos (originally $110)
Zappos
New Balance DynaSoft sneaker
These space-age sneakers are equipped with a breathable mesh upper and proprietary insole and midsole technology for comfortable wear, whether you’re hitting the gym or just lounging. “They are really comfortable for walking and light hikes and for long walking days when I travel,” wrote an anonymous Zappos customer in a review.
$33.79 at Zappos (originally $65)
Zappos
Adidas Originals Superstar W sneaker
This eternally classic shell-toe court sneaker comes in four colorways, but we’re partial to the brand’s highly recognizable three-stripe logo rendered in a trendy high-viz orange. The lace-up shoes are equipped with a host of comfortable features, included a padded tongue and collar, a padded footbed and a breathable fabric lining.
$48.85 at Zappos (originally $100)
Zappos
Hunter refined Chelsea boot
As a longtime owner of this Chelsea-style rainboot from heritage footwear brand Hunter, I can vouch for its comfort and curb appeal. The shoe doesn't skimp on functionality, either — my boots have endured season after season of inclement New York weather and still look nearly as fresh as the day I bought them. They have a treaded sole that keeps my feet stable and stretchy side gussets that make them easy to pull on and off.
$53.06 at Zappos (originally $160)
Zappos
Sam Edelman Mayla boot
This sleek black boot boats a sharply squared-off toe, paying homage to a '90s trend that we’re happy to welcome back into the fold. The two-inch heel and leather upper contribute to a luxurious-looking silhouette that will elevate any outfit between now and March.
$60 at Zappos (originally $200)
Zappos
Merrell Alpine sandals
Another popular option from Merrell that will satisfy gearheads and fashionistas alike, the Alpine sandal rests comfortably at the intersection of form and function. Strap these fabric sandals on with the help of the belt-like closures and enjoy comfortable and high-traction support thanks to a synthetic footbed and treaded outsole.
$29.44 at Zappos (originally $85)
Zappos
Ugg maxi crazy-check slide
Surely you or someone you know could benefit from these delightfully unhinged slippers. With a print that appears to be inspired by an analog television in distress, a 2.5-inch (?!) platform, and an insole lined in shocking pink fur, they are almost certain to put some pep in your step as you shuffle around the house come January. (Sizing is limited, but we couldn’t resist including these.)
$54.89 at Zappos (originally $129.95)
Zappos
Merrell Nova sneaker
Only a few colors and sizes of these sleeping bag sneakers remain on sale, and we suggest snagging them before they sell out completely. The cozy and thoroughly cool have a ripstop nylon upper and a recycled fleece lining, along with an EVA foam interior and a treaded Vibram sole for optimal grip in wintry weather conditions.
$42 at Zappos (originally $89.95)
Zappos
Puma Roma sneakers
You can never go wrong with a classic, vintage-inspired pair of sneakers, and Puma’s Roma silhouette boasts the same low profile as disco-era sneakers like Nike’s Cortez or Onitsuka Tiger’s Serrano shoe. Made from synthetic leather and equipped with a cushioned footbed, EVA foam midsole and a treaded rubber outsole, they’re a stylish and affordable contender for the “everyday sneaker” title.
$32.07 at Zappos (originally $59.95)
Zappos
Merrell waterproof Moab hiking sneaker
These longtime customer-favorite hiking shoes from Merrell are a high-performance outdoor option that come with the added benefit of a fully waterproofed construction. The tough uppers are fabricated from mesh and suede, and the rubber toe cap will keep feet protected while you've navigating unfamiliar terrain. An EVA foam footbed and midsole offer top-notch cushioning and a Vibram outsole ensures top of the line traction with every step.
$70 at Zappos (originally $135)
