HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Zappos' best-selling flat is 30% off during its birthday sale.

There’s still time to wish Zappos a happy 20th birthday and take advantage of its stellar sale running through July 28. You can save on sandals, sneakers and more from favorite brands like Sam Edelman, Clarks and Nike. Select sale styles are eligible for an extra 20% off when you use code BDAY20 at checkout.

Zappos has even included its best-selling flat, the Lucky Brand Emmie shoe, in the sale — as if the 1,600 reviews and a four-star rating weren’t enough reason to buy. We’ve written about this flat before as being the practical shoe that every closet needs.

It comes in sizes 5 to 12, making it a great option for ladies with larger feet (since many brands aren’t even that size-inclusive), and in 16 different colors, prints and finishes. The elasticized band, padded footbed and flexible rubber sole make these shoes super comfortable so you can walk for miles in them.

The Lucky Brand Emmie shoe normally retails for $60 depending on the style, but you can find a select few for up to 31% off the original price during Zappos’ 20th birthday sale now through July 28. We found a few pastel pairs, a natural nude pair and a leopard print for as low as $41.

HuffPost The Lucky Brand Emmie shoe is on sale at Zappos.