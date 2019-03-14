Zappos's Best-Selling Flat Is The Practical Shoe Every Closet Needs

We love strutting down the sidewalk in a pair of strappy sandals or sassy slingbacks, but there’s one type of shoe that will always hold a special place in our hearts — and our closets. A classic flat is queen when it comes to functional and fashionable footwear.

Zappo’s best-selling flat is the Lucky Brand Emmie shoe, and it’s low-key internet famous with more than 1,600 reviews and a four-star rating. You might end up with sticker shock, but in the best way possible because they ring up under $60 — and some styles are only $48.

Zappos

The shoe comes in sizes 5 to 12, making it a great option for ladies with larger feet because many brands aren’t that size-inclusive. Plus, the Emmie comes in 16 different colors, prints and finishes — ranging from funky leopard print and statement white leather to mesmerizing metallics. Dress them up with a skirt for fancier occasions or dress them down with a pair of wide-leg trousers. Either way, you’re guaranteed to be comfortable on your feet for hours.

The most interesting feature of the round-toe flat is its elasticized band that secures the sides and back of your foot for a fit reviewers say is snug but not too tight. That means no more blistered heels or squished toes, symptoms of too-small flats. They also have a padded footbed and flexible rubber sole, so you can walk for miles in them.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.