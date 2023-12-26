ShoppingsalesShoesBoxing Day

The Zappos Boxing Day Sale Is Its Best Of The Year

Shoes go on major sale the day after Christmas — and you won't want to miss out.
A favorite after-holiday tradition while you’re full of delicious food and lounging in cozy pajamas? Scrolling through fantastic post-Christmas and Boxing Day sales, of course. Zappos is offering some of the best Boxing Day sales you’ll see this year, with sneakers, boots, slippers and apparel up to 60% off through Jan 1.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite discounted shoes from HuffPost reader-favorite brands Merrell, Keen, Adidas and more. Suffice it to say, if you’ve been needing new winter boots (or a fresh new pair of kicks), now’s the time to grab them. Read on for some of the best Boxing Day deals at Zappos going on right now.

A pair of L.L. Bean "Wicked Good" slip-ons (34% off list price)
These cozy, classic “Wicked Good” L.L.Bean slippers live up to their name. They’re lined with warm, moisture-wicking shearling with an easy slip-on heel so you can slide them on for a quick walk, to take out the trash or while lounging at home. They also sport durable outsoles for better traction so you can move around easily and confidently. They’re available in men’s sizes.
$52.14 at Zappos (regularly $79)
Some iconic Adidas Superstar sneakers (up to 31% off list price)
These sneakers feature a classic three-stripe Adidas silhouette that’s revamped with a pop of new color. They’re an effortlessly stylish look that’ll take you from outings with friends and family to errand runs. They’re available in men’s sizes and in five color ways.
$69.31+ at Zappos (regularly $100)
Merrell Antora 3 sneakers (25% off list price)
These sneakers from beloved brand Merrell are a great pick for walking and hiking on the trail. They’re lined with breathable mesh and include a lightweight foam insole to help keep your feet cool, supported and comfortable, and they come with natural Cleansport odor control so you can kick your shoes off without worrying about the smell. Their midsole is designed with dual-directional flex grooves to help you land securely on the ground with every step you take, and their outsoles are made for traction and durability on both wet and dry surfaces. Plus, their laces, mesh lining and mesh footbed cover are made out of 100% recycled material. They’re available in women’s sizes and in five colors.
$93.71 at Zappos (regularly $125)
Keen Revel IV Mid Polar winter boots (25% off list price)
These Keen boots will also keep your feet comfy and warm thanks to their heat-trapping insole and their waterproof leather outside. They even have an anti-odor interior and moisture-wicking lining to keep your feet feeling and smelling fresher. Plus, their midsoles are compression-molded and padded to help absorb shock so you’ll stay comfortable in them all day. They’re available in men’s sizes.
$134.89 at Zappos (regularly $180)
An Adidas full-zip hoodie (36% off list price)
By the way, it’s not just footwear that’s on sale — don’t miss out on the clothes, too! This comfy hooded track jacket with zip-up pockets and Adidas’s iconic stripes is sure to be a winner. It’s available in women’s sizes and in three colors.
$47.97 at Zappos (regularly $75)
An Under Armour fleece twist quarter-zip (30% off list price)
Likewise, this fleece pullover sweatshirt promises to keep you warm and comfy whether you’re working out or just catching up on the news or yesterday’s game. It’s available in men’s sizes regular and tall and in five colors.
$42 at Zappos (regularly $60)

