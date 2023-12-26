The Zappos Boxing Day Sale Is Its Best Of The Year

Zappos

Merrell Antora 3 sneakers (25% off list price)

These sneakers from beloved brand Merrell are a great pick for walking and hiking on the trail. They’re lined with breathable mesh and include a lightweight foam insole to help keep your feet cool, supported and comfortable, and they come with natural Cleansport odor control so you can kick your shoes off without worrying about the smell. Their midsole is designed with dual-directional flex grooves to help you land securely on the ground with every step you take, and their outsoles are made for traction and durability on both wet and dry surfaces. Plus, their laces, mesh lining and mesh footbed cover are made out of 100% recycled material. They’re available in women’s sizes and in five colors.