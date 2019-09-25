HuffPost Finds

Zappos Is Having An End-Of-Summer Sale. Here Are The Shoes Worth Getting.

The sale, which ends Sept. 25, is loaded with men's and women's shoes perfect for fall and beyond.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

What's worth it from Zappos' end-of-summer sale.&nbsp;
What's worth it from Zappos' end-of-summer sale. 

Snake print stilettos, strappy heels, boat shoes and dad sneakers are just a few of the shoe styles you’ll find hiding in Zappos’ end-of-summer sale that’s going on now.

Using code ENDOFSUMMER, shoppers can get an extra 20% off select already-on-sale men’s, women’s and children’s styles at Zappos through Wednesday, Sept. 25. Though most of us think of Zappos as a destination for footwear, there’s actually more clothing marked down for the sale than shoes, including Levi’s jeans, Free People apparel and The North Face workout gear.

It’s worth noting, however, that Zappos prices at the color level, so select shades may be on sale, while others aren’t. The bad news? Zappos said the sale wraps up end-of-day on Sept. 25, so you might want to jump on this deal before it’s done.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite shoes styles that are part of the sale, including many that would look great for those fall weddings on your calendar. Take a look, and if you want more editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
J.Crew Colette Snake Print Pumps
Zappos
Snake skin is the print for fall 2019. We're seeing this wild pattern take over accessories from bags and belts to shoes and even trousers. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
2
Reebok Lifestyle Royal BB4500H2 XE
Zappos
Love them or hate them, the chunky dad sneaker doesn't seem to be on is way out any time soon. Get these classics for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
3
Nike Roshe One
Zappos
These barre-to-brunch sneakers are comfortable enough for your 7 a.m. workout class and stylish enough for running Saturday morning errands. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
4
Adidas Skateboarding Seely
Zappos
These skimmer sneakers are a closet staple for guys who want a comfortable weekend shoe that pairs with everything. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
5
J.Crew Colette Leopard Calf Hair Pumps
Zappos
Leopard calf hair. What more do we need to say? These shoes speak for themselves. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
6
Skechers Mariner
Zappos
These oiled-leather ankle boots will take you from fall and beyond. They're durable enough for outdoorsy treks but stylish enough for the sidewalks. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
7
Steve Madden Declair Block Heeled Sandal
Zappos
This exclusive style to Zappos is the perfect fall shade for pairing with midi skirts and wide-leg jeans. It's also the perfect companion to any fall weddings you might be attending. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
8
Saucony Originals Jazz Low Pro Vegan
Zappos
These low-profile sneakers are made for comfort that lasts, and are the perfect addition to a weekend wardrobe. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
9
Cole Haan Vesta Skimmer
Zappos
These pointy-toe flats have just the right amount of comfort and class for your 9-to-5. Pair them up with a dress and tights or dress them down with some side-leg trousers. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
10
Sperry Gold Cup A/O 2-Eye Fairhaven
Zappos
Every guy has a pair of trusty old Sperry's in the back of his closet, but chances are they're pretty mucky after a summer wearing them on vacations, beaches, bars, parks, playgrounds and everywhere in between. Think of future you and grab a replacement pair while they're on sale. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
11
Madewell Boardwalk Post Slide Sandal
Zappos
These are an effortless summer sandal that you can wear anywhere and pair with anything. Though it's time for fall booties and loafers, they'd make a good sale find for a mid-winter beach getaway. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
12
Sanuk Fraid Not
Zappos
Whether or not you have a mid-winter getaway planned, a good pair of flip-flops belong in every closet. You can't' go wrong by grabbing these ones while they're on sale. Get them for an extra 20% off with code ENDOFSUMMER.
Square-Toe Shoes For Fall 2019
shoppablefinds stylefinds shoeszapposfinds fall fashion