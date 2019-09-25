HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Snake print stilettos, strappy heels, boat shoes and dad sneakers are just a few of the shoe styles you’ll find hiding in Zappos’ end-of-summer sale that’s going on now.
Using code ENDOFSUMMER, shoppers can get an extra 20% off select already-on-sale men’s, women’s and children’s styles at Zappos through Wednesday, Sept. 25. Though most of us think of Zappos as a destination for footwear, there’s actually more clothing marked down for the sale than shoes, including Levi’s jeans, Free People apparel and The North Face workout gear.
It’s worth noting, however, that Zappos prices at the color level, so select shades may be on sale, while others aren’t. The bad news? Zappos said the sale wraps up end-of-day on Sept. 25, so you might want to jump on this deal before it’s done.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite shoes styles that are part of the sale, including many that would look great for those fall weddings on your calendar. Take a look, and if you want more editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below: