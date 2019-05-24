HuffPost The only three shoes you need this summer are on sale at Zappos.

One can never have enough shoes, but there are a few pairs that we find ourselves wearing all summer day after day. They even join us on several of our weekend getaways. The shoes we tend to wear on repeat summer after summer? A simple white sneaker, sandals that go with everything, and a heel that holds up.

If you’re looking to get replacements of the only three shoes you’ll wear with everything this summer, Zappos is having a Memorial Day sale right now with big savings on sandals, sneakers and all your favorite shoe designers.

To help, we’ve rounded up three must-have shoes for summer below. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

A white sneaker is a summer essential. Wear them with shorts for sightseeing or pair them with a dress for a high-low office look. These Keds Champion-Canvas are a classic choice, and they have 4-star rating with over 1,000 reviews on Zappos. They normally retail for $45, but you can get them on sale for just $40 this Memorial Day weekend.

It wouldn’t be summer without a go-to pair of sandals, but the key is to find something comfortable enough for the boardwalk but cute enough for a rooftop bar. These Naturalizer Tru Sandals have leather straps and a supportive footbed for any occasion. They normally retail for $89, but you can get them on sale for just $59 this Memorial Day weekend.

