Zappos' Memorial Day Sale 2020 Is Full Of Summery Deals

We found sandals, sneakers, shorts and more on sale at Zappos this Memorial Day.

One of the earliest Memorial Day weekend sales we’ve spotted this year is at Zappos. We’ve rounded up 20 summery finds hiding in Zappos’ Memorial Day 2020 sale

There’s nothing that feels more like summer than sliding on some sandals or slipping on a pair of shorts for the first time each season.

While the reality of summer 2020 looks absolutely nothing like what we expected, there are still a few things to look forward to that might make everything feel more normal. That includes the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Monday is Memorial Day, which means many of us this week will be looking forward to a weekend of food, family and, of course, holiday sales.

One of the earliest Memorial Day weekend sales we’ve spotted this year is at Zappos. You’ll find plenty of deals on summer essentials, such as kids’ clothing under $50, women’s sandals on sale and marked-down swimwear for the whole family. The sale is going on now until midnight Memorial Day.

To help you narrow it down to the best of the best, we’ve rounded up 20 summery finds hiding in Zappos’ Memorial Day 2020 sale.

Take a look below:

1
Chaco Z/Cloud 2
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $110, on sale for $77.
2
Reef Draftsmen
Zappos
Available in men's sizes 4 to 15. Normally $60, on sale for $48.
3
The North Face Motion Pull-On Shorts
Zappos
Available in women's sizes XS to 2X. Normally $40, get it on sale for $28.
4
Adidas Originals Stan Smith
Zappos
Available in men's sizes 4 to 21. Normally $80, on sale for $60.
5
Teva Olowahu (2-Pack)
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 11. Normally $45, on sale for $40.
6
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leopard Print Hi-Top
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $60, on sale for $42.
7
Columbia Silver Ridge Cargo Short
Zappos
Available in men's sizes 30 to 44. Normally $45, on sale for $32.
8
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof
Zappos
Available in men's sizes 7 to 17. Normally $80, on sale for $60.
9
TOMS Nova
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $65, on sale for $39.
10
The North Face Resolve 2 Jacket
Zappos
Available in women's sizes XS to 2X. Normally $90, on sale for $63.
11
Nike Benassi JDI Slide
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $20, on sale for $18.
12
Nike Court Royale AC
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $60, on sale for $50.
13
Nike Tanjun
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $65, on sale for $55.
14
TOMS Darcy
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $90, on sale for $54.
15
Nike Kids Kawa Slide (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Available in kids' sizes 1 to 13. Normally $26, on sale for $22.
16
Nike Kids Revolution 5 (Infant/Toddler)
Zappos
Available in infant/toddler's sizes 2 to 10. Normally $45, on sale for $34.
17
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Ox
Zappos
Available in men's sizes 3 to 13. Normally $60, on sale for $55.
18
TOMS Alpargata
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 5 to 12. Normally $60, on sale for $45.
19
Merrell Moab 2 Vent
Zappos
Available in men's sizes 7 to 14. Normally $100, on sale for $80.
20
Tie-Dye Crocs
Zappos
Available in women's sizes 6 to 14. Normally $45, on sale for $40.

