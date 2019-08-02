HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Zappos

Back-to-school shopping isn’t just about getting your family situated in the classroom. With clubs reconvening and sports starting up again, there’s no shortage of items that could use a refresh.

That is especially true if your little one’s feet keep outgrowing those soccer cleats, or that summer growth spirt has left all of their athletic items virtually unwearable. Now’s the perfect time to capitalize on some summer sales and stock up on name-brand items to make the back-to-school shopping hit to your wallet a little less aggressive.

Zappos has their typical discounted prices on brands you love, but for a limited time only, you can get an extra 25% off select Nike styles with the promo code NIKESALE19. You will need to move fast, however, the deal ends Saturday, 8/3.

Check out some of the must-have kid (and even some adult) items below, before the sale’s over.

Nike Kids Jr Bravata II FG Soccer (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)

Zappos

Nike Kids Tanjun (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Zappos

Nike Kids Kawa Slide (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Zappos

Nike Kids Just Do It Stripe Americana Short Set (Toddler/Little Kids)

Zappos

Nike Kids Force Trout 5 Pro MCS Baseball (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)

Zappos

Nike Kids NSW Long Sleeve Fleece Crew (Little Kids/Big Kids)

Zappos

Nike Kids Tempo Shorts (Little Kids)

Zappos

Nike Kids Neymar Jr. Vapor 12 Club FG Soccer (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Zappos

Nike Revolution 4

Zappos

Nike Ebernon Low

Zappos

Nike Kids Pro Capris (Little Kids/Big Kids)

Zappos

Nike Kids Therma Basketball Pants (Little Kids/Big Kids)

Zappos

Nike Kids Performance Cushioned Crew Dri-FIT™ Training Socks 6-Pair Pack (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Zappos

Nike Kids Dry Academy Short Sleeve Graphic Soccer Top (Little Kids/Big Kids)