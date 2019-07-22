HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

As if your summer calendar wasn’t already full of barbecues and birthday parties, there’s one more celebration worth noting.

Zappos is celebrating its 20th birthday, and is marking the occasion with a massive sale on top-selling shoes from sneakers to sandals to flats. The sale starts on July 22 and runs through July 28, with major markdowns on top brands like Sam Edelman, Clarks and Nike. Select sale styles are eligible for an extra 20% off when you use code BDAY20 at checkout.

We found customer favorites for a fraction of the cost, including a pair of stunning nude heels that are perfect for wedding season and a classic pair of Converse sneakers that we plan to wear on repeat all summer.

So you can spend less time searching and more time saving, We’ve rounded up some of the best on-sale shoes during Zappos’ 20th birthday sale. Sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look below: