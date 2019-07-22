Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

All The Shoes To Shop During Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale

It's Zappos' birthday, and they'll have a sale if they want to, sale if they want to.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Select styles are eligible for <strong><a href="https://fave.co/2O1DN6W" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">an extra 20% off when you use code BDAY20 at checkout</a>.</strong>
As if your summer calendar wasn’t already full of barbecues and birthday parties, there’s one more celebration worth noting.

Zappos is celebrating its 20th birthday, and is marking the occasion with a massive sale on top-selling shoes from sneakers to sandals to flats. The sale starts on July 22 and runs through July 28, with major markdowns on top brands like Sam Edelman, Clarks and Nike. Select sale styles are eligible for an extra 20% off when you use code BDAY20 at checkout.

We found customer favorites for a fraction of the cost, including a pair of stunning nude heels that are perfect for wedding season and a classic pair of Converse sneakers that we plan to wear on repeat all summer.

So you can spend less time searching and more time saving, We’ve rounded up some of the best on-sale shoes during Zappos’ 20th birthday sale. Sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look below:

1
MICHAEL Michael Kors Jill Wedge
Zappos
These wedges are perfect for sundress weather. Normally $110, get them on sale for $66 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale.
2
UGG Adley Perf
These stylish slip-on sneakers are a summer staple.. Normally $120, get them on sale for $85 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale.
3
Naturalizer Brittany
Zappos
These best-selling ballet flats are perfect for work and weekend wear. Normally $70, get them on sale for $50 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale, then take an additional 20% off when you use code BDAY20 and get them for $40.
4
Sam Edelman Odila Ankle Strap Sandal Heel
Zappos
These nude sandals have a sturdy block heel and ankle strap that make them perfect for wedding season.Normally $100, get them on sale for $60 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale.
5
Converse Jack Purcell® CP Canvas Low Top
Zappos
Upgrade your weekend wardrobe with these walking sneakers. Normally $65, get them on sale for $48 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale, then take an additional 20% off when you use code BDAY20 and get them for $39.
6
VIONIC Miami Metallic
Zappos
Slip into these stylish but supportive sandals for the rest of summer. Normally $100, get them on sale for $60 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale.
7
Nike Revolution 4
Upgrade your workout with these running sneakers. Normally $60, get them on sale for $53 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale, then take an additional 20% off when you use code BDAY20 and get them for $42.
8
Vans Classic Slip-On
Zappos
These classic slip-ons are perfect for everyday wear. Normally $50, get them on sale for $45 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale, then take an additional 20% off when you use code BDAY20 and get them for $35.
9
Sam Edelman Giles
These everyday sandals are perfect for going to the beach or running errands. Normally $50, get them on sale for $30 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale.
10
Cole Haan 65 mm G.OS Sadie Open Toe Wedge
Zappos
These nude wedges are perfect for work or the weekend .Normally $180, get them on sale for $108 during Zappos' 20th Birthday Sale.

