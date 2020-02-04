HuffPost Finds

Zappos Is Having A Winter Sale Just Before It Starts Getting Colder

Select styles are 20% off, including the popular Spanx faux-leather leggings that were a top seller on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Zappos doesn&rsquo;t usually do promotions but its "Winter Event" is filled with markdowns and full-price items that have an extra 20% off.&nbsp;
Zappos doesn’t usually do promotions but its "Winter Event" is filled with markdowns and full-price items that have an extra 20% off. 

While Punxsutawney Phil might have predicted an early spring this year, we’ve still got a ways to go before we start packing up our parkas for good.

There might have been too much snow so far, but the days are still going to get colder before they get warmer. So, unfortunately, you’re still going to need your gloves and scarves to get through your morning commute.

And if you’re still waiting to get winter wear like new boots and coats, Zappos just announced its “Winter Event.” You can get 20% off select styles when you use the code WINTEREVENT at checkout.

But if you’re already got everything you’ll ever need for winter beforehand, you don’t have to miss out on the sale: there are things like Levi’s jeans and fan-favorite Spanx leggings (for the same price they were on Cyber Monday) that are included in the promotion, too.

The event is only running for two days: Feb. 4 and 5. Zappos doesn’t usually do promotions on a wide selection of products, so you really don’t want to miss out on this event.

Just be sure to apply the code WINTEREVENT at checkout on the items below for your extra 20% off.

Check out our 21 favorite finds from Zappos’ “Winter Event”:

1
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Zappos
Originally $98, get them for 20% off now with code WINTEREVENT.
2
Blank NYC Suede Moto Jacket
Zappos
Originally $188, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
3
Free People Easy Street Tunic
Zappos
Originally $128, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT .
4
Levi's Long Wool Blend with Sherpa Collar
Zappos
Originally $120, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
5
Liverpool Boyfriend Blazer w/ Princess Dart in Glen Plaid Knit
Zappos
Originally $109, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT .
6
The North Face Campshire Fleece Wrap
Zappos
Originally $125, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT .
7
MICHAEL Michael Kors Print Jacket with Faux Fur Collar
Zappos
Originally $123, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT .
8
Levi's Corduroy Stand Collar Puffer
Zappos
Originally $90, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT .
9
LAUREN Ralph Lauren Year Round Rain Trench Coat
Zappos
Originally $150, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
10
London Fog Penelope Heritage Puffer Jacket
Zappos
Originally $92, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
11
Levi's Premium Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker
Zappos
Originally $128, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
12
Levi's Womens Classic Utility Chino
Zappos
Originally $35, get them now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
13
HUE Plaid Wide Leg Leggings
Zappos
Originally $27, get them now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
14
BB Dakota Soft Serve Wubby Drape Front Coat
Zappos
Originally $83, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
15
Blank NYC Suede Moto Jacket
Zappos
Originally $142, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
16
MICHAEL Michael Kors Short Packable with Zipper Pocket
Zappos
Originally $98, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
17
Levi's Womens 311 Shaping Skinny
Zappos
Originally $45, get them now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT .
18
London Fog Layla Wool Blend Parka with Removable Hood
Zappos
Originally$145, get it now for 20% off with codeWINTEREVENT.
19
The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket
Zappos
Originally $104, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
20
Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings
Zappos
Originally $68, get them now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
21
Vince Camuto Jacket
Zappos
Originally $85, get it now for 20% off with code WINTEREVENT.
shoppableshoppingfinds salefinds stylefinds trends