Zappos doesn't usually do promotions but its "Winter Event" is filled with markdowns and full-price items that have an extra 20% off.

While Punxsutawney Phil might have predicted an early spring this year, we’ve still got a ways to go before we start packing up our parkas for good.

There might have been too much snow so far, but the days are still going to get colder before they get warmer. So, unfortunately, you’re still going to need your gloves and scarves to get through your morning commute.

And if you’re still waiting to get winter wear like new boots and coats, Zappos just announced its “Winter Event.” You can get 20% off select styles when you use the code WINTEREVENT at checkout.

But if you’re already got everything you’ll ever need for winter beforehand, you don’t have to miss out on the sale: there are things like Levi’s jeans and fan-favorite Spanx leggings (for the same price they were on Cyber Monday) that are included in the promotion, too.

The event is only running for two days: Feb. 4 and 5. Zappos doesn’t usually do promotions on a wide selection of products, so you really don’t want to miss out on this event.

Just be sure to apply the code WINTEREVENT at checkout on the items below for your extra 20% off.