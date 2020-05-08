Gabrielle Union Jokes Zaya Wade Doesn't Trust Her Or Dwyane Wade With Schoolwork

Zaya Wade is apparently very selective about who helps her with schoolwork as she home-schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Gabrielle Union said that “home school is happening” but added that her 12-year-old stepdaughter “does not trust” the actor or her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, to help with her schoolwork.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll wait for my tutors,’” Union said about Zaya with a laugh.

“Somebody said, ‘How are you on the new math?’ And I’m like, ‘I wasn’t solid on the old math,’” Union later joked.

Zaya — whose family publicly introduced her as transgender in February — memorably made her red carpet debut in Los Angeles in March at the sixth annual Truth Awards hosted by Better Brothers Los Angeles.

The group aims to “create spaces and opportunities for Black LGBTQ individuals to gather, network and grow.”

Andrew Toth via Getty Images Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles sixth annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

Dwyane Wade called his daughter, Zaya, his family’s “leader” during an appearance on “Good Morning America” in February. He stressed the importance of parents having conversations with their children.

“It was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out who she is, what she likes, and not put something on her,” the basketball icon said. “Because as parents we put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids. And with Zaya, we decided to listen to her, and she’s leading us along this journey.”