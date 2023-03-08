Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Zaya Wade’s flair for cutting-edge style has gone global.

The 15-year-old daughter of former NBA star Dwyane Wade made her Paris Fashion Week debut Tuesday at Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show. She worked the catwalk in an olive green ensemble consisting of a knit top, knee-length skirt and a matching blazer.

Zaya Wade in Miu Miu. Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

Cheering Zaya on from the front row were her father and stepmom, Gabrielle Union, who sported all-black outfits and sunglasses. The star-studded crowd reportedly included actor Jessica Alba and pop singer Kylie Minogue.

“Just an icon living,” the NBA champion tweeted Tuesday alongside a photo of himself and his wife.

Echoing those sentiments was stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, who thanked Zaya for “showing me what it means to believe in yourself” on Instagram.

Gabrielle Union (left) and Dwayne Wade were seated in the front row. Victor Boyko via Getty Images

Zaya’s très chic appearance comes nearly two weeks after a Los Angeles court legally granted her a name change and assignment of gender. Her full name is Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

As part of the Feb. 24 ruling, the teen ― who publicly identified as transgender about three years ago ― will be permitted to reflect her true gender identity on her birth certificate and other official documents.

Last month, Zaya was legally granted a name change and assignment of gender. Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

Wade first addressed his daughter’s gender identity in an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote his ESPN documentary, “D. Wade: Life Unexpected,” in 2020. At the time, he described himself and Union as “proud allies” committed to providing Zaya with “the best opportunity to be her best self.”

“Once Zaya came home and said, ‘I want you to call me Zaya, and I’m ready to take on this,’ I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. And this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,’” he explained. “Right now, it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually, it will be through her.”

Following her runway appearance, Zaya changed into an equally stylish gray blazer and miniskirt for the afterparty. Victor Boyko via Getty Images

Since then, the couple has established themselves as staunch LGBTQ rights advocates. Last year, Union spoke out against Disney’s checkered response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education ― or “Don’t Say Gay” bill ― while appearing on the red carpet for “Cheaper by the Dozen,” a Disney-produced film.

Although she didn’t mention Disney by name, she urged corporations to “put your money where your mouth is” to combat discriminatory legislation.