Zayn Malik Loses All Chill Over Gigi Hadid Rumors In Explicit Twitter Meltdown

Just when you think there’s nothing Zayn Malik hates more than once being in One Direction, the former boy bander has come out swinging at haters trying to drive a wedge between him and maybe ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” singer has had quite a bumpy few days on social media after he unleashed his expletive-laden wrath at no one in particular on Twitter earlier this week.

Malik broadcast to his millions of followers a message to “go fuck yourselves with your irrelevant bullshit” in a series of tweets many interpreted were referencing his rumored split with Hadid.

How about you all go fuck yourselves with your irrelevant bullshit 🤘🏽 — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

The on-again, off-again couple have reportedly been spending less time together amid reports that the supermodel was spotted out with Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost.

Back in January, reports circulated that Malik and Hadid had called it quits yet again, but the singer confused everyone by tweeting about how much he loves Hadid months later.

But Mailk had no love to share on social media this time around, continuing to tweet about being betrayed on Wednesday by an unknown person.

“This ain’t a place for feelings,” he wrote, later adding, “And you aren’t the person you said you were.”

This ain’t a place for feelings. — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

And you aren’t the person you said you were, — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

The internet, of course, ran wild with theories about who or what Mailk was ranting about ― some even speculated he was responding to his latest album underperforming on the charts ― resulting in another meltdown on Thursday.

His tweets were directed at “any dumb fuck out there that wants to make they’re own stories up” with the singer making special mention of Hadid, whom he called the “most amazing woman I’ve ever known.”

“My tweet was not about @GigiHadid so leave her the fuck alone she is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known,” he wrote. “And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it.”

To any dumb fuck out there that wants to make they’re own stories up — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 4, 2019

My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the fuck alone she is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 4, 2019

And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 4, 2019

Hadid even weighed in on the social media storm on her own account Wednesday, presumably referencing photos of her out and about with Krost making the internet rounds.

The supermodel pointed a finger at the media for creating “unneeded confusion” by writing sensational headlines every time she steps out with a “friend of the male gender.”

If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I’m seen with a friend of the male gender then there’s gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion 🙃😑🤦🏼‍♀️ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) April 4, 2019

Mailk capped off his Twitter tirade with a bluntly worded final message to anyone that has something to say about his relationship.

“So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the fuck straight, he wrote. “If you know nothing shut your fucking mouth.”

So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the fuck straight — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 4, 2019