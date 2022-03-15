Zelenskyy Pays Stirring Tribute To U.S. Filmmaker Killed By Russian Forces In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to Brent Renaud, the award-winning U.S. journalist and filmmaker killed in Ukraine over the weekend by invading Russian forces, in a letter to Renaud’s family.

Zelenskyy hailed Renaud, a 51-year-old Peabody Award recipient, as “a talented and brave journalist” in the letter, released Monday. He called the death a “tragic loss.”

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon 🇺🇦 people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness. pic.twitter.com/bvQjM470OU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022

“Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians,” wrote Zelenskyy. “With all his courage and determination, he traveled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state.”

The people of Ukraine “are mourning with you,” the president added.