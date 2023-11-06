LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview that aired Sunday, invited Donald Trump to visit his country so he can prove the former U.S. president’s boast about solving the Russia-Ukraine war in just one day is nonsense.

Zelenskyy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker that GOP 2024 front-runner Trump would be “very welcome” to visit but warned he’d debunk the former president’s claim about ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin launched in February 2022, within just 24 minutes.

“If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes, yes, 24 minutes, not more, to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war, he can’t bring peace because of the Putin,” said Zelenskky. “ If he’s not trying and if he’s not ready to give our territory for this terrible man, for the Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independency, he can’t manage it. Yes, so he’s very welcome.”

WATCH: Fmr. Pres. Trump — the GOP front-runner — has said he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.



Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa responds: “If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes … to explain … that he can’t manage this war. He can’t bring peace because of Putin.” pic.twitter.com/RHf5dD8SUV — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 5, 2023

Welker asked Zelenskyy if he’d had any contact with Trump since the latter left the White House in January 2021. (Trump was impeached during his presidency for attempting to extort Ukraine and Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on who was then his potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden).

“No. No, that’s why he’s very welcome,” Zelenskyy replied.

Welker asked Zelenskyy if he thought Trump would have Ukraine’s back if he won back the White House in 2024.

WATCH: Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa tells @kwelkernbc Ukraine is "not ready" to give up its "freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin."



"That's it. That's why we are fighting." pic.twitter.com/tGUhE0UL4E — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 5, 2023

“Really, I don’t know,” he responded. “It depends not only on presidents institutionally. I think it depends on the opinion of Americans, of your society. I think that is most important.”

Concluding the interview, Zelenskyy said he never felt defeated amid the ongoing invasion but that it didn’t mean Ukrainians “want to fight all out life because the price is high.”

“But we’re not ready to give our freedom to that fucking terrorist Putin,” he added. “That’s it, that’s why we’re fighting. That’s it.”