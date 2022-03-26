Zelenskyy Chief Of Staff Sums Up Russian State TV Output With 1 Blunt Word

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, issued a blistering takedown of Russian state TV on Friday.

In a conversation with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst that aired on C-SPAN, Yermak slammed the daily reality-denying propaganda pumped out by Russia’s state-run media amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s terrible,” he said.

“It is impossible to listen how the journalists in the Russian television, 24 hours, issue absolutely bullshit,” Yermak continued.

“Absolutely fakes. It’s not just part of the fakes. It’s 100% of the fakes,” he added. “It’s impossible to listen.”

Yermak’s comments came as Russia appeared to scale back its faltering month-long invasion that’s seen up to 15,000 Russian troops killed, with Moscow saying Friday it was prioritizing taking control of the contested Donbas region.

