Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia’s war on his nation is only the first invasion that Vladimir Putin is plotting.

“The want to capture other countries ... We are the first in line. Who will come next?” Zelenskyy asked in his daily address on Friday.

Fears Russia won’t stop with its brutal battle in Ukraine were sparked by comments earlier this week from a Russian general, who detailed the Kremlin’s intention to control the whole of southern Ukraine to better access Moldova — marking that nation as the next apparent target.

Moldova, which moved last month to join the European Union, summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Friday to express “deep concern” over the general’s chilling remarks.

Russia has revealed its true goal as brazen “imperialism,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.