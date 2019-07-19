HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Nordstrom’s annual “NSale” is finally here, which means you can expect to see some of the year’s best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories and luxury beauty. Nordstrom cardholders have been enjoying early access to the sale for a few days now, but the sale doesn’t end until Aug. 4, so there’s still plenty of time to shop for new favorites.
You’ll find major markdowns on dresses, shoes, denim, as well as cult-favorite finds like these Zella Live In High Waist Leggings. Nordstrom shoppers have been obsessed with these leggings for years — they have a 4.5-star rating and almost 6,000 reviews. Nordstrom shoppers literally can’t get enough of these leggings.
These leggings flatter every figure — they have an elastic waistband and come in sizes XXS to XXL — and keep you cool during workouts with unique moisture-wicking fabric. Plus, the high-waist style holds you in so you can feel comfortable whether in an intense spin session or while doing some Downward Dog.
And the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a perfect time to snag a pair: These leggings are usually $59, but they’re on sale for just $39. They’re available in a classic black as well as an energetic green. (There are lots of other Zella styles marked down in the NSale worth browsing, too.)