Zendaya Rules The Emmys Red Carpet Before Even Setting Foot On It

Zendaya’s red carpet look sparked euphoria on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet nearly half an hour before she showed up.

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the HBO teen drama “Euphoria.” She lit up Instagram with a preview of her all-black, strapless Valentino gown on Monday night.

Advertisement

The look, styled by Law Roach, also included a black headband and a shiny Bulgari choker.

Zendaya’s post about the gown received over 1 million likes in less than an hour. But nothing could compare to seeing her step out on the red carpet wearing it.

Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/TZ8F9N0OH6 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 12, 2022

The actor, who plays Rue in “Euphoria,” won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020.

At 25, she became the youngest two-time acting nominee in the history of the show in July.

You can see more of her look below.

Zendaya rocked an all-black Valentino gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday. AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

Zendaya wears a black headband and Bulgari choker with her gown. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images