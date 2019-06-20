Zendaya Backs Bella Thorne After Nude Photo Backlash: 'You F**king Broke My Heart'

Bella Thorne is getting through her nude photo controversy with a little help from friends like Zendaya.

Thorne, a former Disney star, shared nude photos of herself earlier this week in retaliation against an alleged hacker who threatened to make some of her most intimate moments public.

While many people were sympathetic to Thorne’s situation, Whoopi Goldberg blamed the actress for taking the photos in the first place during Monday’s episode of “The View.”

After hitting back at Goldberg’s “sick” response in a series of teary Instagram videos, Thorne shared a slew of heartfelt messages on Wednesday from famous friends, including Lucy Hale, Lily-Rose Depp, Tyler Posey, Dove Cameron and Zendaya.

Zendaya, who starred alongside Thorne on the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up” for years, said Thorne’s reaction to Goldberg’s comments “fucking broke my heart.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Zendaya and Bella Thorne attend the Teen Choice Awards in 2015.

“Just a reminder you are strong and beautiful inside and out,” the “Euphoria” actress wrote in a text message exchange. “You’re a light and I’m super proud.”

Thorne explained that the two spoke on the phone about the changing social mores surrounding women’s bodies.

“We talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves our bodies,” Thorne wrote in a post. “Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It’s really really sad.”

Cameron was one of the few who posted her feelings about the matter publicly, calling out Goldberg to “be better.”

Other friends ― like Hale, Depp and Posey ― sent Thorne private messages of support.

“You’re absolutely right and anyone who’s saying otherwise is wrong, living in another century and completely unconcerned by what repercussions words like that might have as it relates to young people and how they view their bodies,” Depp wrote.

“I’m so proud of you for speaking up,” Hale added. “You’re making a difference for other girls and women.”

Thorne’s ex-boyfriend, who’s weathered his own nude photo scandal, sent some kind words her way, writing, “Really fucking cool what you did 🙂Fuck that guy.”

Goldberg has yet to issue a response to Thorne, who’s pledged not to visit the daytime talk show anytime soon, as she didn’t want to feel “beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.”

On Monday’s episode, the comedian refused to give Thorne much of a break for her situation because of her celebrity status.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude photos of yourself,” Goldberg said. “If you don’t know this in 2019, that this is an issue, I’m sorry. ... You cannot be surprised if someone’s hacked you, especially if you have stuff on your phone.”