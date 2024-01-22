Zendaya’s Dramatic New Hairstyle Stole The Show At Paris Fashion Week

With her return to the big screen now imminent, Zendaya is ready to reclaim her role as the queen of eye-popping red carpet style.
The “Euphoria” actor kicked off Paris Fashion Week on Monday by attending the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Vendôme.
She used the occasion to unveil a striking new hairstyle: long, dark brown locks featuring choppy bangs.
It wasn’t just Zendaya’s hair that had fans and fashion outlets buzzing.
Her all-black outfit looked like a throwback to the era of Audrey Hepburn, featuring a high-neck, fitted top paired with a floor-length skirt that had a train attached to it.
Also in attendance at the event were Jennifer Lopez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as well as Zendaya’s “Euphoria” co-star, Hunter Schafer.
The Emmy-winning actor has turned the City of Light into her veritable runway on more than one occasion. Last fall, she attended Paris Fashion Week in a plunging white gown embellished with a two-way gold zipper.
2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for Zendaya. In March, she’ll be seen alongside Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh in “Dune: Part Two” and the following month, her film with Luca Guadagnino, the tennis sports romance “Challengers,” will be released.
In October 2022, Guadagnino shared how Zendaya trained for months to prepare for the athletic role in an interview with Variety.
“She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino said. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.”