Zendaya Shows Off Her Stunning Haircut In New Selfie: ‘A Little Refresh’

Zendaya’s much-loved bob haircut just got a nice refresh.

The Emmy winner modeled her trendy do in an Instagram Story on Tuesday after seemingly just getting her hair done. She accessorized her dark brown, curled, voluminous hair with a cropped white t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown belt.

“Needed a little refresh,” she wrote in a text overlay of the post.

Zendaya’s bob has garnered a lot of attention since she debuted the haircut in December. She memorably rocked the style on the 54th NAACP Image Awards red carpet months later in February, wearing a jaw-dropping green and black vintage Versace gown.

Several celebrities — including Zendaya’s boyfriend, fellow actor Tom Holland — raved over her look at the time.

“Can you get any more beautiful??” actor Jodie Turner-Smith wrote in the comments section of Zendaya’s Instagram post showcasing her red carpet look.

“DIVINE” wrote legendary model Naomi Campbell.

Holland commented on the post with a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Zendaya photographed at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Zendaya is no stranger to rocking trendsetting looks.

The actor is often celebrated for her impeccable style. She won the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2021.

