Zendaya served mermaid vibes in a sleek green gown at the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The “Euphoria” actor stunned in a satin ensemble featuring a sheer corset. She wore her hair swept to one side and opted for drop earrings.

Fox via Getty Images Zendaya at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.

The actor joined “Pose” star Billy Porter on the Emmys stage during the ceremony to present Johan Renck the award for Outstanding Directing For a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for “Chernobyl.”

People on Twitter were clearly floored by Zendaya’s look.

Name a celebrity who is more fierce than Zendaya. I'll wait... #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/3YDL8ent5h — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) September 23, 2019

Zendaya Stans. I’m gonna join for tonight. This dress! What do call yourselves? #emmys — Laurel Stucky’s Notebook (@raesanni) September 23, 2019