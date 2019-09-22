Zendaya served mermaid vibes in a sleek green gown at the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The “Euphoria” actor stunned in a satin ensemble featuring a sheer corset. She wore her hair swept to one side and opted for drop earrings.
The actor joined “Pose” star Billy Porter on the Emmys stage during the ceremony to present Johan Renck the award for Outstanding Directing For a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for “Chernobyl.”
People on Twitter were clearly floored by Zendaya’s look.
