ENTERTAINMENT

Zendaya Stuns At The Emmys In A Show-Stopping Green Gown

The "Euphoria" actor shut it down.

Zendaya served mermaid vibes in a sleek green gown at the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. 

The “Euphoria” actor stunned in a satin ensemble featuring a sheer corset. She wore her hair swept to one side and opted for drop earrings.

Zendaya at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.
Zendaya at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.
Zendaya at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.
Zendaya at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.

The actor joined “Pose” star Billy Porter on the Emmys stage during the ceremony to present Johan Renck the award for Outstanding Directing For a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for “Chernobyl.” 

People on Twitter were clearly floored by Zendaya’s look.

RELATED...

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Emmy Awards Zendaya
CONVERSATIONS