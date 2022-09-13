Zendaya Repeats Emmys Best Actress Win, Calls 'Euphoria' A 'Safe Place'

Zendaya has done it again.

The “Euphoria” star and executive producer took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second year in a row at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

The entertainer thanked the “incredible actresses” in her category and shared her gratitude for her cast and crew.

“Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” Zendaya said. “Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.”

Zendaya accepts the award Monday for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Euphoria" during the 74th Emmy Awards. PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

She signed off her speech by telling the audience and those watching worldwide that her “greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people.”

“Anyone who has loved a Rue ― or feels like a Rue ― I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories,” Zendaya said. “And I carry them with me, and I carry them with her. So, thank you very much.”

If you have ever watched Euphoria, you know Zendaya deserves every bit I this award! #Emmys2022 #emmy pic.twitter.com/pvLe96lMxF — GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) September 13, 2022

When Zendaya previously scooped up the award, it made her the youngest best drama actress winner ever in the category.