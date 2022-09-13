Zendaya Repeats Emmys Best Actress Win, Calls 'Euphoria' A 'Safe Place'

Zendaya has done it again.
The “Euphoria” star and executive producer took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second year in a row at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.
The entertainer thanked the “incredible actresses” in her category and shared her gratitude for her cast and crew.
“Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” Zendaya said. “Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.”
She signed off her speech by telling the audience and those watching worldwide that her “greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people.”
“Anyone who has loved a Rue ― or feels like a Rue ― I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories,” Zendaya said. “And I carry them with me, and I carry them with her. So, thank you very much.”
When Zendaya previously scooped up the award, it made her the youngest best drama actress winner ever in the category.
The 26-year-old garnered four nominations at this year’s ceremony: an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for her portrayal of Rue Bennett; an Outstanding Drama Series nomination, which she earned as one of the executive producers of the show; and two nods for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.