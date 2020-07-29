'Speechless' Zendaya Reacts To First Emmy Nomination: 'We Out Here!'

“My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude,” the Disney Channel alum wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from “Euphoria.” “I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family.”

She gave a shout out to fellow cast and crew, including creator Sam Levinson, expressing her gratitude for the “beautiful acknowledgment.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she continued. “We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”