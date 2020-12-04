Zendaya Has A Very Interesting Non-Answer About Major 'Spider-Man' Rumor

Jimmy Kimmel tried to catch Zendaya in a (spider) web of lies.

The “Euphoria” star is in Atlanta filming the third Marvel Spider-Man movie, and rumors are swirling that it will bring back former Spideys (Spidies?) Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to appear alongside star Tom Holland. Kimmel couldn’t help but pry into them.

“Is it called ‘Spider-Man 3’ because there are three Spider-Men in the movie?” the comedian asked.

Zendaya didn’t outright shoot the rumor down. “I can neither confirm nor deny,” she said coyly.

“Oh, interesting,” Kimmel said before asking if she had Thanksgiving with the “Spider-Men.”

“Yeah,” she said before quickly adding, “I can’t say that. That was good. That was good. That was good.”

Nothing’s been confirmed, but signs suggest that all three Peter Parkers will indeed appear in the upcoming movie. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, whose next solo Marvel outing is called “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” is set to appear as a mentor to Holland’s character, possibly opening up the door for the multiverse to be explored.

And, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx will reprise the role of Electro from Garfield’s “Amazing Spider-Man” movies in the Holland-led flick.

Beyond that, Marvel’s new Spidey films have already crossed over a bit with Maguire’s earlier movies: The same actor, J.K. Simmons, played J. Jonah Jameson in Maguire’s movies and in Holland’s 2019 “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

“Far From Home” director Jon Watts left the door open for Maguire to appear in future movies in an interview with HuffPost last year. “Yeah, I mean, we brought back J.K. Simmons, so at Marvel I would say anything is on the table,” he said.