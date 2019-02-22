Zendaya Has Been Named Lancôme's Newest Global Ambassador

Zendaya is the newest face of Lancôme, a global ambassador for the French beauty brand.

The 22-year-old actress, who is also now the brand’s youngest ambassador, celebrated the announcement on social media Friday.

“I’ve been so excited to talk about this and now I finally can!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m officially the newest face of @lancomeofficial! I’m absolutely honored to be amongst so many incredible women. Can’t wait to show you all what’s coming.”

Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Coleman, joins other Lancôme spokesmodels including Lupita Nyong’o and Taylor Hill. Nyong’o became the first black woman to be named an ambassador for the brand in 2014.

The Academy Award-winning actress celebrated Zendaya in a Twitter post on Friday. She shared photos of herself appearing with Zendaya and Hill at Lancôme’s ambassador reveal event on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s official: @Zendaya is now a #Lancome Ambassadress!” Nyong’o wrote. “A warm welcome to the club!”

— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 22, 2019

Zendaya, who will star in the upcoming HBO teen drama “Euphoria,” has used her platform to call attention to the importance of representation. Last year, she called out Hollywood for its issues of colorism.

The actress and singer said in a statement from Lancôme that joining with the brand is a “huge honor.”