Law Roach Name-Drops Designers He Says Refused To Dress Zendaya

The stylist has worked with the "Challengers" actor since she was a teenager.
Kimberley Richards
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Stylist Law Roach, Zendaya’s longtime fashion collaborator, says he has all the receipts when it comes to how certain fashion houses have dealt with his client.

During a recent appearance on the podcast, “The Cutting Room Floor,” Roach said the “big five” fashion brands had refused to dress the “Challengers” actor for red carpet events earlier in her career.

“I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No. Try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar,’” he said on the podcast.

“I still have all the receipts,” he continued. “By the time she got to [the cover of] American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t.”

“She only wore Valentino when she got a Valentino campaign,” he added. (Zendaya was named the face of Valentino in 2020.)

Roach did not share an exact time frame, but he clarified that Zendaya, who made her Vogue cover debut in 2017, has worn looks by the “big five” in editorials, but she has yet to wear designs from those fashion houses on red carpets or during press tours.

“When I had said, ’if you say no, it’ll be a no forever, that rang true for a long, long time,” Roach said.

Representatives for Chanel, Valentino, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Dior did not immediately return requests for comment.

Law Roach and Zendaya photographed at the 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Roach has been styling Zendaya since she was a teenager.

Although he announced his retirement as a celebrity stylist last year, he has continued to work closely with the “Euphoria” star.

He told the New York Times in an article published last week that he and Zendaya call each other their “fashion soul mates.”

The “Dune” star’s looks have earned her a lot of praise over the years. She received the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2021.

Roach received the first-ever stylist award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards the following year.

